Adeleke imposes 24-hour curfew on three Osun communities

Conflict and Security
Osun State map
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

OSUN State Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared a 24-hour curfew on Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun communities following fresh communal clashes that have resulted in casualties and destruction of property.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Saturday, March 22, Adeleke said the curfew took immediate effect and would remain in place until further notice.

“I have received with great sadness disturbing footage and security reports of the resurgence of the age-long communal clashes between Ifon, Ilobu, and now Erin Osun communities within the past 24 hours,” the governor said.

Following consultations with security agencies, Adeleke directed a joint task force comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), NDLEA, Amotekun, and other agencies to enforce the curfew and maintain 24-hour surveillance in the communities.

The governor expressed sympathy for families affected by the conflict and assured that perpetrators would be brought to justice.

To address the situation, the governor said he had summoned an emergency meeting with key traditional rulers such as the Olufon of Ifon- Peter Oluwole Akinyooye, the Olobu of Ilobu, Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan, and the Elerin of Erin Osun, Yusuf Omoloye Oyagbodun II, alongside other critical stakeholders.


     

     

    “I urge all sons and daughters of these communities, alongside their traditional rulers, to embrace peace and coexist harmoniously,” Adeleke pleaded.

    He, however, gave a warning: “Any individual or group found inciting violence or aiding this unrest will be dealt with accordingly.”

    At least 30 residents were reportedly shot in a clash between the Ifon community, located in Orolu Local Government Area (LGA), and Ilobu in Irepodun (LGA) of the state, following a renewed clash that began in the early hours of Friday.

    The development saw several homes and businesses set ablaze, forcing residents, including women and children to flee.

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

