Two killed in Ondo communal clash

TWO persons were killed at the weekend in a communal clash in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident happened in the Koseru community of the LGA.

The ICIR understands that trouble started when a woman was shot on her farm.

Although the woman survived the attack, some youths who were said to be from Ikale in Okitipupa launched a reprisal on farmers residing in the community.

Villagers said a vigilante and a middle-aged man, who was identified simply as Kayode, were killed during the attack.

The Ondo police spokesperson, Funmilayo Omisanya, who confirmed the incident in a statement she issued today, said peace was gradually returning to the affected villages.

She explained that the police got wind of the attack following reports the villagers lodged at the Kajola Divisional Police Station in the area.

Omisanya said, “Police contingents were quickly dispatched to the scene, while on patrol of the villages, corpses of vigilantes were met at the palace of Bale of Koseru village, who were said to have been allegedly ambushed and killed.”

She noted that the state commissioner of police, Yemi Oyediran, who visited the scene, urged all parties involved to sheathe their sword and allow police to carry out a thorough investigation into what really happened.

She said the police boss ordered the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to arrest and prosecute culprits involved in the arson and murder.

While allaying the fears of the residents, Omisanya said that the tactical teams of the command had been deployed to aid the security duties of policemen posted to the troubled communities of Koseru, Aiyetoro and Ago Alafia areas of the state.