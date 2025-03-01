Alleged sexual harassment: I have concrete evidence against Akpabio- Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has said she has concrete evidence to prove her allegation of sexual harassment against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha, who spoke through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, said this in response to the comment by Akpabio’s wife, Unoma.

Akpabio’s wife had in a briefing on Friday dismissed Natasha’s allegation of sexual harassment against her husband, describing him as a disciplined man.

However, in a reply on Saturday, Giwa asked her to stay out of the dispute to enable Akpabio defend himself as his client has “concrete evidence to substantiate her allegations.”

“You leave the defence of the allegations for the Senate President to maintain your sanity and that of your family,” he said.

He maintained that his client is a human and women rights activist, known for her defence, protection and advocacy for the protection of the rights of women in Nigeria.

“Our client is not desirous of calling you out into the unfortunate saga concerning her allegations against the senate president and wishes that you restrain yourself from delving into the obscene circumstances.

“While she has tolerated all the harassment from the senate president, she was constrained to reveal the unfortunate torture and victimisation which she has been going through in the red chambers under the hand of the senate president.

“Consequently, we would like to state that the allegations of our client are personal to the senate president, and our client believes the senate president has the capacity to defend himself and refute any of these allegations against him.

“Our client remains resolute to the defence of Nigerian women and as a family woman, she will continue to maintain our common heritage and family values.”

The ICIR reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan, while appearing on Arise TV on Friday, accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

She alleged that the Senate President had, on two occasions, made sexual advances at her, claiming that the seating arrangement was part of a ploy to frustrate her legislative duties.

The Kogi lawmaker stated that her situation could be likened to a student failing an examination because she refused to sleep with her lecturer.

Reacting to the allegations through his media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo, Akpabio described the allegations against his principal as baseless and fictitious lies.

Meanwhile, the wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has equally filed separate lawsuits against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, alleging defamation and violation of fundamental human rights.