Another aircraft skids off Lagos Airport

Reading time: 1 mins
News
XEjet-Airline
XEjet Airline
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

AN aircraft belonging to XEJet Airlines skidded off runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Ikeja Lagos on Saturday, May 11.

The incident happened barely 16 days after Dana Air skidded off the MMA and its operations were suspended by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The 5N-BZZ Airbus, with 52 passengers and three crew members on board, departed Abuja and landed in Lagos at 11.29 am.

On landing at the Lagos airport, the aircraft veered off the runway into the grass verge at the point of landing.

The ICIR gathered that following this development, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down the 18/Left runway of the airport.

It also gathered that airport fire and rescue teams were on the ground to help in the evacuation of the passengers.


     

     

    The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) had confirmed the incident on its verified Instagram account.

    It said the bureau’s ‘Go Team’ had been deployed to the scene for the evacuation of passengers and crew members

    “NSIB confirms that an aircraft belonging to Xejet airlines skidded off the runway at the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport this morning. A go team has been deployed to the site of the incident.”

    The ICIR reported that Dana Air airline skidded off the Lagos airport, had the aircraft grounded by its management, and the Nigerian aviation authorities subsequently suspended its operations pending the outcome of its investigative bureau.

    Read Also:

    Dasuki Loot: Another witness informs court of how N1.2b was handed to Obanikoro
    EFCC arrests Obiano at Lagos airport 
    FAAN shuts Lagos airport runways for maintenance
    International flights resume August 29 in Abuja, Lagos airports
    Ehime ALEX

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    - Advertisement

    Recent

    - Advertisement

    Funding Partners

    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Strategic Partners

    client-image
    Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image
    client-image

    Member

    client-image

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Get insightful reports delivered to you

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.