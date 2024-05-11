Another aircraft skids off Lagos Airport

AN aircraft belonging to XEJet Airlines skidded off runway 18L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Ikeja Lagos on Saturday, May 11.

The incident happened barely 16 days after Dana Air skidded off the MMA and its operations were suspended by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The 5N-BZZ Airbus, with 52 passengers and three crew members on board, departed Abuja and landed in Lagos at 11.29 am.

On landing at the Lagos airport, the aircraft veered off the runway into the grass verge at the point of landing.

The ICIR gathered that following this development, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down the 18/Left runway of the airport.

It also gathered that airport fire and rescue teams were on the ground to help in the evacuation of the passengers.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) had confirmed the incident on its verified Instagram account.

It said the bureau’s ‘Go Team’ had been deployed to the scene for the evacuation of passengers and crew members

“NSIB confirms that an aircraft belonging to Xejet airlines skidded off the runway at the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport this morning. A go team has been deployed to the site of the incident.”

The ICIR reported that Dana Air airline skidded off the Lagos airport, had the aircraft grounded by its management, and the Nigerian aviation authorities subsequently suspended its operations pending the outcome of its investigative bureau.