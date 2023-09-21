Another missing Nigerian journalist found dead in Zamfara 

ANOTHER missing Zamfara journalist, Hamisu Danjibga, has been found dead.

A statement issued by the secretary of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ibrahim Ahmad, on Wednesday, September 20, said the deceased’s body was found dumped in a soakaway by those who murdered him.

While extending its condolences to his family members, the union charged the security operatives to investigate the death and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Danjibga, a reporter with Voice of Nigeria (VON), was declared missing on Monday, September 18.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), his killers had demanded one million naira for his release, but the amount was later increased.

Confirming the death, the NUJ said Danjibga’s body was found in a soakaway behind his house three days after missing.

According to the group, the discovery of his corpse resulted from an unpleasant odour observed by Islamiya Children (Muslim children group) on Wednesday, September 20, who drew their teachers’ attention.

The NUJ added, “After breaking the soakaway, the dead body was confirmed to be Danjibga by his family and some neighbours. His funeral rites have since been observed according to Islamic injunctions.”

The police have arrested one person allegedly involved in the journalist’s killing.

The ICIR had on Wednesday, September 20, reported how a missing Kwara journalist was found dead in Ilorin.

Mubarak, a new media journalist who hails from Ilorin, went missing on Wednesday (September 13), but his remains were eventually found three days later around the Unity area of Ilorin, the state capital, on Saturday, September 16.

Reacting to his tragic death, the Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) stated that the “circumstances surrounding the death of Yusuf Mubarak are both shocking and deeply concerning,” adding that the loss sent shockwaves through the media sphere and highlighted the need for swift and thorough investigations.

It also called on the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and uncover the mystery surrounding his death.