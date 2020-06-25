APC dissolves National Working Committee, appoints Caretaker Committee

THE leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is yet to be over as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was on Thursday dissolved by Victor Giadom led faction of the party.

Bashir Ahmad, Presidential Aide on New Media twitted that the dissolution of the party NWC followed recommendation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has been dissolved, the decision has just been taken at the ongoing Party’s NEC Meeting,” Ahmad said.



“Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.”

Giadom who is the self-acclaimed acting National Chairman of the party is already enjoying the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari, leaders of National Assembly and some governors of the party called the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking during the meeting, President Buhari warned that there would be dare consequences for party members who choose to ignore the resolutions arrived at during the meeting especially with regards to litigation.

The President emphasised that it was important to discontinue all litigation involving members of the party.

“In this regard, it is important to discontinue all litigations involving members of the party, which are connected to issues of the party and in respect of which several court orders and counter-orders have been issued against the party and some specific members of the party,” he said.

“This directive has been issued by the party before, unfortunately some members failed to heed the directive. Thus, at this time, it must be made a resolution of the party which must be effectively enforced with dire consequences for members who choose to ignore the directive.”

“I believe that the issues facing us at the moment are very serious and such requires that we take very firm and clear decisions that will be in the interest of the party.”

After dissolving the NWC, the NEC appointed a Caretaker/Convention Committee chaired by Mai Mala Buni , Governor of Yobe State. The Convention Committee is charged to organise a National Convention within six months.

This was as the NEC also resolved that all cases in court relating to the party be withdrawn while it ratified the governorship primary in Edo State which produced Ize Iyamu as its governorship candidate.