APC, PDP, SDP members defect to Labour Party in Ondo

MEMBERS of major political parties in Ondo State have defected to the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The defectors, who come from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), declared their support for the presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, at an event held in Isua Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, February 1.

Stephen Adeyeri, a former House of Representatives aspirant and one of the leaders of the defectors, explained why he and his supporters joined the LP. Adeyeri said Nigerians were tired of the two major political parties, the PDP and APC and that the LP offered the best alternative.

He praised Obi’s track record, both in Anambra State and in his manifesto, and said that he was the candidate to beat. He also predicted a landslide victory for Obi and urged supporters to vote for all Labour Party candidates in the forthcoming elections.

A competent hand was needed to change the fortunes of the country and that Obi was that hand, he noted.

Adeyeri also spoke about the issues facing the country, including fuel scarcity, lack of electricity and hunger, and said the problems would soon be a thing of the past if Obi was elected as President.

“Obi is the candidate to beat because he has proven to be competent among other candidates. His records, while he held sway in Anambra is in the public domain, he didn’t get all of that by subterfuge but by the dint of hard work,” he said.

“I’m here to sell the candidacy of Obi to my supporters, and I told them the reason why he must be elected, particularly his plans to move the country from consumption to the state of production.”

Adeyeri said it would be absurd if those who weaponized poverty against innocent residents were allowed to have their way again. He urged his supporters to vote for all the candidates of the Labour Party in the general elections.

The LP’s State Secretary, Agabje Abiodun, welcomed the defectors., advising them to campaign for the party. He pointed out that the Labour Party was the only fast-growing party in Nigeria and said that people were tired of the current situation.

Abiodun also spoke about the performance of the former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, who governed the state under the platform of the LP from 2009 to 2014.

He said Mimiko’s performance was laudable and that people should vote for the party based on its antecedents.