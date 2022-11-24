Appeal Court restores Binani as Adamawa APC governorship candidate

AN Appeal Court in Yola on Thursday, November 24, restored Aishatu Binani as Adamawa State the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

A three-man panel led by Justice Tani Yusuf Hassan, dismissed the judgment of a Federal High Court which earlier nullified the governorship primary election that produced Binani as the APC candidate.

A governorship aspirant who lost in the primary, Nuhu Ribadu, had gone to court to challenge the May 26 primary where Binani was elected as the governorship candidate.

Alleging that there were irregularities in the primary, Ribadu requested an order restraining APC from submitting Binani’s name to INEC as the governorship candidate.

According to him, Binani won due to election malpractice.

On October 14, a Federal High Court in Yola ruled in favour of Ribadu by nullifying the APC primary in the state and also declared that there would be no governorship candidate for the party in the 2023 governorship election.

Following the decision, Binani and APC through their counsel, Sule J. Abul and Sam Ologunorisa, approached the Court of Appeal.

In its judgment, the Appeal Court overturned the Federal High Court decision and ordered that Binani’s name should be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Binani is currently the Senator representing Adamawa Central.