29.2 C
Abuja

Appeal Court restores Binani as Adamawa APC governorship candidate

Politics and Governance
Mustapha Usman
Aishatu Binani
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

AN Appeal Court in Yola on Thursday, November 24, restored Aishatu Binani as Adamawa State the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

A three-man panel led by Justice Tani Yusuf Hassan, dismissed the judgment of a Federal High Court which earlier nullified the governorship primary election that produced Binani as the APC candidate.

A governorship aspirant who lost in the primary, Nuhu Ribadu, had gone to court to challenge the May 26 primary where Binani was elected as the governorship candidate.

Alleging that there were irregularities in the primary, Ribadu requested an order restraining APC from submitting Binani’s name to INEC as the governorship candidate.

According to him, Binani won due to election malpractice.

On October 14, a Federal High Court in Yola ruled in favour of Ribadu by nullifying the APC primary in the state and also declared that there would be no governorship candidate for the party in the 2023 governorship election.

Following the decision, Binani and APC through their counsel, Sule J. Abul and Sam Ologunorisa, approached the Court of Appeal.

- Advertisement -

In its judgment, the Appeal Court overturned the Federal High Court decision and ordered that Binani’s name should be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Binani is currently the Senator representing Adamawa Central.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Reactions trail unveiling of redesigned naira notes

THE unveiling of the redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 notes by President Muhammadu Buhari...
News

How CBN violates fiscal responsibility by overlending to FG

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been violating Section 38 of its own...
Business and Economy

Fuel scarcity: Marketers buy petrol at over N200 per litre from depots – IPMAN

THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said its members buy premium...
Politics and Governance

Governors reject plan to privatise power plants

THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), consisting of all the 36 state governors, has rejected...
Diaspora News

US announces categories of Visa applications exempted from interview

THE United States (US) has scrapped interviews for Nigerians seeking renewal of F1 or...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleReactions trail unveiling of redesigned naira notes

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.