Arsenal win Premier League after 22-year wait

ARSENAL F.C. have become the champions of the Premier League for the first time in 22 years after AFC Bournemouth held Manchester City F.C. to a draw on Tuesday night.

The result confirmed Arsenal as league winners with one game remaining in the 2025/2026 season, ending the club’s long wait for a Premier League title since the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign under Mikel Arteta’s former manager, Arsène Wenger, in 2004.

Arsenal had moved within touching distance of the title after defeating Burnley 1-0 on Monday through a Kai Havertz goal, opening a five-point gap over Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed a victory against Bournemouth to keep the title race alive heading into the final day of the season.

However, Bournemouth denied City the win they needed, handing Arsenal the title and sparking celebrations among supporters across North London and globally.

The triumph marks a major milestone for Arteta, who took over Arsenal during a difficult rebuilding period and gradually transformed the club into title contenders again after several near misses in recent seasons.

Arsenal had finished runners-up in the league in the previous three campaigns and faced repeated criticism for failing to get over the line.

But this season, the club maintained consistency during the run-in and capitalised on crucial slips from City against Everton to finally secure the trophy.

Arsenal still have remaining fixtures to complete the campaign, including a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace F.C., before the season concludes.

Attention is also expected to shift quickly to Europe, where the club is preparing for a UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain F.C. (PSG).