EPL returns as Newcastle face Arsenal, Chelsea host Brighton

THE English Premier League (EPL) returns this weekend with fixtures that could shape the early season standings, as Newcastle United host Arsenal while Chelsea welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle will look to maintain their strong home record when they play Arsenal on Sunday, September 28. The Magpies, as they are known, led by manager Eddie Howe, have built a reputation for intensity and pressing in front of their fans.

Arsenal, who are chasing their first league title since 2004, remain unbeaten this season and will be counting on captain Martin Ødegaard and new arrival Eberechi Eze to deliver against one of the toughest away venues in the league.

The fixture has grown in importance in recent seasons, with Newcastle defeating Arsenal at home in 2022 to derail the Gunners’ Champions League hopes. Arsenal responded in later meetings, making the encounter one of the more competitive rivalries in recent Premier League campaigns.

In London, Chelsea will test their revival under manager Enzo Maresca when they face Brighton. Chelsea have struggled for consistency but will hope their summer signings, like Joao Pedro and Estevao, can provide the spark to break down a Brighton side that has impressed with its high-tempo style under coach Fabian Hürzeler.

Brighton, who finished in the top half of the table last season, has become a difficult opponent for traditional top-six teams. They beat Chelsea in both league fixtures in 2023 and remain one of the most efficient sides in converting chances from open play.

Former England striker Alan Shearer has also weighed in on the weekend fixtures with his predictions. Speaking to Betfair, Shearer tipped Manchester United to be held by Brentford while backing Chelsea to secure victory at home against Brighton.

He predicted a draw between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, a routine win for Manchester City against Burnley, and Newcastle to defeat Arsenal in what he described as a potentially fiery contest.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Sport commentators note that the results from both the Newcastle–Arsenal and Chelsea–Brighton matches could have implications for the title race and European qualification spots.

Arsenal, on its part, needs a win to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the table, while Chelsea and Brighton are competing to stay within reach of the Champions League places.

The weekend fixtures add to the growing intrigue of a season that has already produced surprising results and high-scoring encounters.

With the EPL’s reputation for unpredictability and excitement, there’s no doubt that this weekend’s fixture will be just as captivating as the last, analysts say.