ASUU Strike: University students protest, block highway

MEMBERS of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) on Wednesday in Akure, Ondo State, staged a protest over the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students blocked the ever-busy Akure/Ilesha road, leading to a traffic gridlock.

As a result, travellers were stranded for several hours

Several vehicles, including mass transit buses travelling to Abuja, Lagos and Benin, were stuck for several hours in the traffic.

The students accused the Federal Government and the striking lecturers of playing with their future, saying frequent disruption of academic activities has had a negative impact on their education.

A former Student Union President of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Esedere Abraham, told journalists that the protest will continue until ASUU calls off the strike action.

The Nation reports that Vice Chairman of NAUS Ondo State chapter Shittu Folarin said unending strikes by ASUU was undermining tertiary education in the country.

“Many parents no longer trust the education outcome of our tertiary institutions as a result of the incessant strike and infrastructural neglect from the government,” he said.

The ICIR reported that a meeting between the Federal Government and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the strike ended in a deadlock on Monday.