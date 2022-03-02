35.1 C
Abuja

ASUU Strike: University students protest, block highway

News
Bankole Abe
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

MEMBERS of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) on Wednesday in Akure, Ondo State, staged a protest over the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students blocked the ever-busy Akure/Ilesha road, leading to a traffic gridlock.

As a result, travellers were stranded for several hours

Several vehicles, including mass transit buses travelling to Abuja, Lagos and Benin, were stuck for several hours in the traffic.

The students accused the Federal Government and the striking lecturers of playing with their future, saying frequent disruption of academic activities has had a negative impact on their education.

A former Student Union President of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Esedere Abraham, told journalists that the protest will continue until ASUU calls off the strike action.

The Nation reports that Vice Chairman of NAUS Ondo State chapter Shittu Folarin said unending strikes by ASUU was undermining tertiary education in the country.

“Many parents no longer trust the education outcome of our tertiary institutions as a result of the incessant strike and infrastructural neglect from the government,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR reported that a meeting between the Federal Government and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the strike ended in a deadlock on Monday.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

ASUU Strike: University students protest, block highway

MEMBERS of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) on Wednesday in Akure, Ondo...
News

Lawan, Gbajabiamila shun women protesting against rejection of gender inclusive bills

SENATE President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila on...
News

We don’t have the exact number of Nigerians in Europe – Ambassador

NIGERIA'S Ambassador to Romania Safiya Ahmad Nuhu on Wednesday said the country's missions in...
Legislature

Constitution amendment: How the National Assembly voted on 68 bills

THE National Assembly has voted on 68 bills seeking to amend various sections of...
News

Buhari approves $8.5 million for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved $8.5 million for the evacuation of Nigerians stranded in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Despite crisis, Nigerian students queue up for visas to Russia

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

Video does NOT show Malian woman being humiliated by French citizens

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

VIDEO: ASUU strike: NANS, FG meeting ends in deadlock

Air Peace remains mum two days after Kano Emirate’s three-day ultimatum

Ukraine confirms peace talks with Russia

Ukraine fast-tracks application for EU membership

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLawan, Gbajabiamila shun women protesting against rejection of gender inclusive bills

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.