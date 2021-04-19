ASUU tackles Makinde over suspension of LAUTECH vice-chancellor

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) chapter has challenged Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde over a ‘Step Aside’ order issued to the vice-chancellor of the institution, Michael Ologunde.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by ASUU Chairperson Biodun Olaniran and Secretary Toyin Abegunrin after its congress on Monday. ASUU argued that the state government did not follow due process in its action.

ASUU said the Oyo State government erred in its action because it was against the provisions of the University Act.

The union said the state government lacked the power to sack the vice-chancellor without recommendations of the Governing Council.

“That the decision violated the provisions of the University Miscellaneous Act as amended, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology law 2020 and the University conventions.

“If there is any perceived misdemeanour on the part of any officer appointed by the law in the University, due process according to the law must be followed to address such,” it stated.

Although the government had, on April 1, constituted a governing council for LAUTECH, ASUU claimed the council had not been properly constituted in line with the law of the university.

“ASUU LAUTECH, therefore, requests that to maintain industrial harmony on campus and the ongoing restoration of the image of the University, the above resolutions should be considered with the necessary urgency,” ASUU further said.

Governor Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary Taiwo Adisa did not respond to calls and text messages from The ICIR regarding the union’s claim.

Makinde had, on Friday, ordered LAUTECH Vice-Chancellor Michael Ologunde to step aside until further notice via a letter by Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology Olasunkanmi Olaleye.

Oyo State government had, in November 2020, took full ownership of the university. Before the takeover, the university had been jointly managed by Oyo and Osun states.