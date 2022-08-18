21.1 C
Abuja

ASUU to students: Don’t vote politicians with children schooling abroad

EducationFeatured News
Mustapha Usman
ASUU Chairman Emmanuel Osodeke
ASUU Chairman Emmanuel Osodeke
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESIDENT of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Emmanuel Osodeke on Wednesday advised Nigerian students against voting for politicians whose children are studying outside the country.

Osodeke gave the advise while speaking during a Twitter Space Webinar titled: ‘ASUU strike, Revitalisation Fund and the Way Forward’, hosted by an online media platform, Premium Times.

Responding to questions, the ASUU President advised students against voting candidates who would not advance their interests.

Osodeke said, “Anybody you believe cannot take care of your interests, whose children are busy studying abroad, who are living abroad, don’t vote for them, I repeat, you don’t need to vote for them, because you don’t vote for people who will take your life.

“Education is about life. A governor was saying education is not for everybody and then we saw his son graduating outside (abroad) with governors around. I will repeat it, the Nigerian students should hold their PVC.

“Anybody who will not look at their interests, who, in his campaign, will not show that he’s going to improve the Nigerian educational system, they should vote them out.”

On Tuesday, a meeting between the lecturers and the Federal Government to consider the suspension of the strike ended in a deadlock.

- Advertisement -

The meeting took place at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja.

ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the Federal Government’s failure to honour a signed memorandum.

The union is demanding the implementation of an agreement the Federal Government signed with it in 2009.

Other demands include: Deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS); Payment of outstanding arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA); Release of an agreed sum of money for revitalising public universities (federal and state), among others.

On August 8, 2022, The ICIR reported that the ASUU strike has clocked 180 days.

According to the report, the ASUU strike has led to the shutting down of the nation’s public universities for 15 months between March 23, 2020, and August 12, 2022.

ASUU President Osodeke said since the current strike began, the Federal Government had not paid the lecturers.

- Advertisement -

The former Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba had urged the Federal Government to withhold the lecturers’ salaries during the period of the strike.

The ICIR also reported that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) demanded the dismissal of the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, following the expiration of the ultimatum given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the strike.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) also threw its weight behind the striking lecturers and embarked on a nationwide protest.

The protest, held on July 26 and 27, took place in Lagos, Abuja and some other states.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Agriculture

Agric ministry denies spending N18bn on bush clearing

THE Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has denied spending N18.9 billion...
Featured News

Insecurity: Northern youths protest in FCT, demand sack of NSA

NORTHERN youths under the aegis of Arewa Youth Assembly, on Wednesday staged a protest...
News

Malami’s position on $418m Paris Club refund fraudulent – Governors

THE Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has described the position of the Attorney General of...
Business and Economy

Emirates suspends flights to Nigeria from September 1

EMIRATES Airlines has suspended all flights from Nigeria effective September 1, 2022, due to...
National News

Bawa: EFCC raid on BDC operators behind rise of naira against dollar

CHAIRMAN of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa on Wednesday said...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleInsecurity: Northern youths protest in FCT, demand sack of NSA
Next articleAgric ministry denies spending N18bn on bush clearing

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.