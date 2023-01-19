19.1 C
Abuja

Atiku gives conditions for appointments in his administration

Politics and GovernanceElections
Mustapha Usman
Atiku Abubakar
File Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's Former Vice-President
THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has told party members that they must deliver their polling units in order to get appointments in his administration, if he is elected as President.

Atiku gave the condition on Wednesday, January 18, during a town hall meeting with the stakeholders in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former vice president insisted that if party members and leaders deliver at their polling units, it would be easy for the PDP to win the elections.

Responding to a question, Atiku said, “You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP, you want the PDP to return to power, please I beg of you, make sure you win your polling booths.

“The fact that you are following the governorship candidate or the Senatorial candidate or the House of Representatives candidate or the presidential candidate to campaign is not a qualification that you will get an appointment. It is not a qualification that you will get a contract whether at the local government level, state or Federal level.

“The only way as far as I am concerned if I am President, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you to let me have the result of your polling booth and that is what I am going to direct to everybody because unless we do that, we will not win the elections.

“You cannot be following the governor all the place or the senator all the place and then you don’t win your polling booth and you come and say you want to be a minister or you want to get this contract.

“So, please as members of our party, let us make sure that we go back to our constituencies and make sure that we deliver our polling units.”

The former Vice President pledged to revamp the education sector in such a way that the incessant strikes by university lecturers will be put to an end.

He also promised to expand the nation’s economy to improve the living standards of Nigerians and workers.

Addressing PDP supporters at the mega rally, Atiku further tasked the residents to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The APC government has failed us and therefore, it is our responsibility to make sure that they do not return to power.”

Author profile
Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

