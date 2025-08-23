Baba-Ahmed’s attacks on coalition personal opinion- ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has disowned recent remarks by the Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, clarifying that his criticisms of the opposition coalition were his personal opinions and not the party’s official position.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Jackie Wayas, on Saturday, August 23, the party restated its commitment to building a united opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Baba-Ahmed, during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, on Friday, August 22, accused the coalition of “deceiving Nigerians” and lacking the capacity to rescue the nation from underdevelopment. He also restated his willingness to contest alongside Peter Obi in 2027.

The party, however, stressed that the coalition is a serious and collective initiative aimed at offering Nigerians a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu’s government.

It explained that the alliance enjoys the backing of key political figures, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, David Mark, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Amaechi, and Mr. Peter Obi.

ADC, also recalled that Peter Obi had publicly endorsed the party as the coalition’s platform for the 2027 elections, noting that he emphasised the need for a united opposition to dismantle Nigeria’s entrenched structures of poverty and insecurity. The party stressed Obi’s stance that no single group could change Nigeria alone, while insisting that a new Nigeria was possible through effective collaboration.

Clarifying further its stance, the party maintained that Baba-Ahmed’s remarks were strictly personal, with Wayas stating that his assertions did not reflect the position of the party or its coalition partners. The party, however, extended a conciliatory hand to him, describing him as a principled leader whose voice remained valuable in the national discourse.

“Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed is a respected voice who has always stood for integrity and justice.

“Since the coalition is a collective effort that requires the strength and skills of all patriots, we sincerely hope he comes on board to contribute to this shared vision for a better Nigeria,” Wayas noted.

The statement reassured on its its mission to unite the opposition under a transformative agenda and urged Nigerians to support the coalition in its efforts to rescue the country.