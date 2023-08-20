BBNAIJA All Stars: Kiddwaya evicted, new housemates added

TERSEER Kiddwaya, widely known as Kiddwaya, has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars show, while Prince Nelson Enwerem (Prince), Omashola Kola Oburoh (Omashola), Chinonso Ibinabo Opara (Kim Oprah) and Lucy Essien (Lucy) were added as new housemates.

During the live eviction show on Sunday, August 20, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchenndu, revealed that Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj were the two housemates with the lowest votes, of which the jurists voted out Kiddwaya.

Tsakute Jonah (Saskay from Shine Ya Eye season 6), Elozonam Ogbulu (Elozonam from Pepper Dem season 4), and Victoria Adeyele (Vee from Lockdown season 5), who were members of the jury collectively decided to evict Kiddwaya through a unanimous vote.

Kiddwaya, a former participant of Lockdown season 5, was the third contestant to be evicted from the All Stars show. Others who were evicted are Uriel and Princess.

Ebuka, during the live eviction show, said that the new four ex-housemates will be joining the show to add to the game’s fun but will not be competing for the N120 million grand prize.