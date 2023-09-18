BBNaija: Nine housemates left in battle for N120 million prize

FOLLOWING the eviction of four housemates from the Big Brother Naija All Stars live show on Sunday, September 17, nine housemates are now left to battle for the N120 million grand cash prize.

The TV show, which started in August with 20 housemates, is expected to end on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had on Sunday night announced the eviction of Whitemoney, Neoenergy, and Alex while Sholzy, who had been a special house guest for four weeks, also bid farewell to the Big Brother house.

Whitemoney, whose real name is Hazel Oyeye Onou, emerged the winner of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition (Season Six) and received a grand prize worth N90 million.

Omashola Kola Oburoh, known as Sholzy, entered the show during its fifth week as Big Brother’s special house guest alongside Prince Nelson, Kimoprah and Lucy. Sholzy was a top-five finalist in the ‘Pepper Dem’ (Season Four) edition.

Similarly, Neo Akpofure, known as Neoenergy, was also a top-five finalist of the show during the ‘Lockdown’ (Season Five) edition in 2020.

Alexandra Asogwa, popularly known as Alex, was a former housemate in the ‘Double Wahala’ edition (Season Three) of the show.

Meanwhile, Cross has bought his way into the final after Biggie had put up immunity from eviction for sale.

The immunity had given him an automatic qualification for the final, making him the first All-Stars housemate to become a finalist.

The housemates left on the show are Mercy Eke, Ilebaye, Soma, Angel, Cee C, Pere, Venita, Adekunle and Cross.