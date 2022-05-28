31.1 C
Bertha Challenge seeks investigative journalism fellows

Blessing Otoibhi
Bertha Foundation
THE Bertha Foundation is accepting applications from candidates for its Bertha Challenge fellowship.

The programme seeks to support collaborative investigations of one pressing social justice issue.

For the 2023 challenge, investigative journalists and activists will spend a year focusing on food by addressing the following question: How is the relationship between politics and corporate control of our food systems contributing to environmental devastation and hunger and how can food production center on people and nutrition rather than profit?

Investigative journalists and activists can apply for this full-time, nonresidential fellowship.

The organiser says that fellows will investigate the causes of and solutions to the annual Bertha Challenge question, amplify their findings to a wider targeted audience, and connect with diverse stakeholders for information, support, and sustainable impact.

The fellowship offers a stipend of up to US$64,900, project funding of up to US$10,000, and a connect fund of up to US$5,000 to encourage collaboration, training, mentorship and networking opportunities.

Bertha says, “Humanity is at a critical juncture. Wars and conflicts, increased extreme climate events and profit-driven economics are lead causes for the continuation of malnutrition and food insecurity affecting one in three humans on earth.”

The deadline for the submission of application is June 26, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

