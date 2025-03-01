back to top

Blaze rips through Lagos Medical Centre

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Fire disaster strikes: Abuja Estate market razed, 17 Shops gutted in Ibadan
File Photo : A photo showing fire incident used for illustration
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

A midnight fire has razed a section of Ago Medical Centre on Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos State.

The fire, which started in the evening on Friday, destroyed a section of the one storey building which houses the hospital, it was gathered.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement issued early Saturday, March 1.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency activated its emergency response plan and deployed its response team from Oshodi after receiving distress calls via the 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free Lines at 6:29 p.m. on Friday.

“Upon arrival at 18.50hrs, LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team discovered that sections of a storey building which housed a hospital were being gutted by fire at the aforementioned address,” he said.


     

     

    He added that preliminary investigations by the Eagle Response Team revealed that the fire was caused by a power surge that led to a spark when public electricity was restored.

    “No lives were lost nor injuries recorded due to the incident,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

    He noted that the fire was being contained through collaborative efforts of the LASEMA Response Team Fire Unit and other responders, to prevent it from spreading to adjoining buildings in the area.

    Emergency responders at the scene included the LASEMA Response Team, LASEMA Fire Unit, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos Neighbourhood and Security Corps, and the Nigeria Police Force.

    Author Page

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement