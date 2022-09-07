British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch appointed UK trade secretary

NEW United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed British-Nigerian politician Kemi Badenoch as the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade.

Badenoch, who ran in the leadership contest against Truss, was a minister at the UK’s levelling-up department until she joined dozens of colleagues in resigning from Boris Johnson’s government in July over his handling of a number of scandals.

She came fourth in the leadership race after picking up the key endorsement of Michael Gove and it briefly appeared as if she might make it to the final run-off with Tory members.

Badenoch takes over from Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who has been appointed as secretary of state for transport.

Other members of Truss’ cabinet include:

Member of Parliament (MP) Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. She will also be Deputy Prime Minister.

Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

James Cleverly MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Suella Braverman QC MP, Secretary of State for the Home Department.

Wendy Morton MP, Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). She will attend Cabinet.

Ben Wallace MP, re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence.

Brandon Lewis CBE MP, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice.

Nadhim Zahawi MP, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Inter-governmental Relations and Minister for Equalities.

Penny Mordaunt MP, Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons.

Lord True CBE, Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords.

Jake Berry MP, Minister without Portfolio.

Alok Sharma MP, re-appointed as COP26 President.

Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Simon Clarke MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Chloe Smith MP, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Kit Malthouse MP, Secretary of State for Education.

Ranil Jayawardena MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Michelle Donelan MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Alister Jack MP, re-appointed as Secretary of State for Scotland.

Sir Robert Buckland KBE QC MP, re-appointed as Secretary of State for Wales.

Chris Philp MP, Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He will attend parliament.