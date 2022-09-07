25.7 C
Abuja

British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch appointed UK trade secretary

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Kemi Badenoch
Minister of State for Equality Kemi Badenoch Source: Independent.co.uk
Advertisement

Related

Suspension of telecom tax will worsen revenue problems, lead to more borrowing – Akabueze

Police launch manhunt for perpetrators of Kogi bank robbery

Twenty-three Nigerian businesses among 60 African startups to receive Google $4m grant

ASUU: FG approves 35% salary increase for professors, 23.5% for lecturers

Zulum visits Bama hospital at night, orders employment of doctors, nurses from community

Advertisement
Advertisement

NEW United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed British-Nigerian politician Kemi Badenoch as the Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade.

Badenoch, who ran in the leadership contest against Truss, was a minister at the UK’s levelling-up department until she joined dozens of colleagues in resigning from Boris Johnson’s government in July over his handling of a number of scandals.

She came fourth in the leadership race after picking up the key endorsement of Michael Gove and it briefly appeared as if she might make it to the final run-off with Tory members.

READ ALSO:

Leaked chats of British-Nigerian minister on colonialism spark a row  

British PM appoints Nigerian Education Minister

Liz Truss emerges UK Prime Minister

- Advertisement -

Badenoch takes over from Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who has been appointed as secretary of state for transport.

Other members of Truss’ cabinet include:

Member of Parliament (MP) Thérèse Coffey, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. She will also be Deputy Prime Minister.

Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

James Cleverly MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Suella Braverman QC MP, Secretary of State for the Home Department.

Wendy Morton MP, Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip). She will attend Cabinet.

- Advertisement -

Ben Wallace MP, re-appointed as Secretary of State for Defence.

Brandon Lewis CBE MP, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice.

Nadhim Zahawi MP, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Inter-governmental Relations and Minister for Equalities.

Penny Mordaunt MP, Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons.

Lord True CBE, Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords.

Jake Berry MP, Minister without Portfolio.

Alok Sharma MP, re-appointed as COP26 President.

- Advertisement -

Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Simon Clarke MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Chloe Smith MP, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Kit Malthouse MP, Secretary of State for Education.

Ranil Jayawardena MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Michelle Donelan MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Alister Jack MP, re-appointed as Secretary of State for Scotland.

Sir Robert Buckland KBE QC MP, re-appointed as Secretary of State for Wales.

Chris Philp MP, Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He will attend parliament.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

AirPeace, Arik, Max Air top delayed flights for Q1 2022

AIR Peace, Arik and Max Air have been cited as airlines that recorded the...
Featured News

Misinformation: US, Nigeria face similar problems – Diplomat

THE Embassy of the United States (US) in Abuja has said the problem of...
News

Suspension of telecom tax will worsen revenue problems, lead to more borrowing – Akabueze

THE suspension of the proposed excise duty on players in the digital economy, which...
News

Police launch manhunt for perpetrators of Kogi bank robbery

THE Kogi State Police Command has launched a manhunt for perpetrators of a bank...
Conflict and Security

Lead negotiator for Abuja-Kaduna train abductees arrested in Egypt, repatriated

THE publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper in Kaduna and spokesperson for the Kaduna-based cleric Ahmad...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice launch manhunt for perpetrators of Kogi bank robbery
Next articleSuspension of telecom tax will worsen revenue problems, lead to more borrowing – Akabueze

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.