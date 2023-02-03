25 C
Abuja

Buhari bans use of private emails by govt officials

President Muhammadu Buhari
President-Muhammadu-Buhari
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has prohibited government officials from using private emails for official purposes.

The President gave the directive on Thursday, February 2, during the launch of the National Policy on Nigeria Government Second-Level Domains at the State House, Abuja, according to a statement released by his spokesperson, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Buhari also ordered all federal public institutions to migrate their websites to the relevant government domains.

“I hereby direct that all government officials should refrain from using private emails for official purposes,” he said.

“We are glad Starlink services are already deployed in Nigeria. This has made Nigeria the first and only African country to have this link.”

Buhari also said he was pleased with the deployment of Starlink services by SpaceX in Nigeria, saying the country now has 100 per cent broadband penetration.

“With the deployment of Starlink services in Nigeria, we have 100 per cent broadband penetration in Nigeria,” the President said.

