Presidential election: Buhari not favouring anybody – Lai Mohammed

MINISTER of Information, Lai Mohammed, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is not aware of anyone in working against All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The minister also said Buhari was not favouring any candidate.

Mohammed spoke while fielding questions from newsmen at the State House on Wednesday, February 1.

He stressed that Buhari was not favouring or disfavouring any presidential candidate ahead of the election on February 25.

According to him, the President is committed to ensuring a free and fair election and has made this clear in his recent statements and actions.

“On a more serious note, one thing I can assure you is that, no matter who, this administration is focused and determined to ensure a free and fair election. And I think this administration, and for that matter now, the most important person in this regard is Mr. President.

“I think he has shown by words and deed that he is committed to a free, fair and credible election. And fair, free and credible elections mean not favouring or disfavouring anybody.

“Everywhere he goes, he makes that very clear, even as recently as Friday, when he was in Daura. He said the same thing. So if there’s anybody who’s working against any candidate, we don’t know officially.”

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had recently claimed that some individuals within the Presidential Villa are working against Tinubu’s candidacy.

He stated that the unnamed individuals are aggrieved about Tinubu’s victory in the APC presidential primary, where he defeated their preferred candidate.

El-Rufai cited the naira redesign policy as an example of actions aimed at Tinubu. He explained that the government initially resolved to remove petroleum subsidy which is costing the country trillions of naira. However, he claimed that some individuals in the Presidential Villa changed their stance on the policy.

The governor also alleged that the currency redesign policy was an attempt to sabotage Tinubu’s possible victory in the election.

He explained that the President has a history of changing the currency to catch individuals hiding illicit funds. However, he argued that the timing of the redesign, within the allotted time for the election, does not make political or economic sense.

Tinubu, at a rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, also raised the alarm, alleging that the naira redesign policy and the fuel crisis in the country were part of the plot to undermine him during the election.