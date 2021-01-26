Buhari bows to pressure, appoints new service chiefs

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.



MUHAMMADU Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has announced the appointment of new service chiefs.

He also accepted the resignation of old service chiefs who have supervised worsening insecurity in the country.

Buhari made this known via his official Twitter handle, Tuesday, while expressing his appreciation to the old service chiefs for offering their expertise to the nation.

“I have accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service. I thank them all for their overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to Nigeria, and wish them well in their future endeavours,” Buhari wrote.

The president also announced their replacements as follows: Major-General Leo Irabor, chief of defence staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, chief of army staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, chief of naval staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, chief of air staff.

This is coming amidst high spate of insecurity that has affected almost all regions in Nigeria. The country is currently facing violent attacks of different forms including banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, among others.

Prior to this development, the Nigerian Senate, House of Representatives, state governors and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had described the service chiefs as incompetent and asked for their sack.

Earlier in July 2020, the Senate, through a motion raised by Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South and chairman of the Committee on the Army, had called for the resignation of the service chiefs.

Ndume had prayed to the Senate demanding the resignation of Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff; Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff, and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff.

Ndume demanded that the service chiefs step aside for new appointments to be made.

Ayo Fadahunsi, vice-chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, also proposed the stepping aside of the service chiefs, and his prayer was seconded by Senator Betty Apiafi.

Ahmad Lawan, Senate President, had ruled on the prayer, which was largely supported by all the Senators in attendance.

In its response, the presidency had said that the power to sack or appoint service chiefs was a presidential prerogative. calling the bluff of the Senate’s motion.

The appointment of the new service chiefs is subject to the approval by the Nigerian Senate.