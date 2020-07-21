Presidency replies Senate over call for resignation of Service Chiefs

THE Nigerian Presidency has responded to a point of order by the Senate arm calling for the sack of Service Chiefs of the country, saying the power lies with the president.

In a tweet response to the resignation call, the Presidency said the appointment or sack of Service Chiefs remains a power vested in the president.

“The Presidency notes today’s Senate resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative,” the tweet read.

The Presidency stated that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari would do what is in the best interest of the nation.

“President Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times,” the Presidency noted.

The ICIR reported how the Senate called for the resignation of the service chiefs over incessant killings in the country particularly the Northeastern part of Nigeria.

While most of the serving chiefs are due for retirement, they are yet to vacate their position.

The Senate, through a motion raised by the Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south and chairman of the committee on the army had called for the resignation of the service chiefs.

Ndume prayed to the Senate demanding the resignation of Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff; Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff.

Ndume demanded that the service chiefs step aside for new appointments to be made.

Ayo Fadahunsi, the vice-chairman of the senate committee on customs, also proposed the stepping aside of the service chiefs, and his prayer was seconded by Senator Betty Apiafi.

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, ruled on the prayer and it was largely supported by all the senators in attendance, Punch reports.