Buhari jets off to Spain with seven ministers, other top FG officials

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Spain on Tuesday.

On his entourage are seven ministers and three other top officials of the Federal Government.

Travelling with the president are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

Others are the National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The trip is on the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez, according to a statement by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Buhari will also meet with the Head of State of the Spanish nation, King Felipe VI.

The President’s visit to Spain is coming three days after he returned from Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, where he attended the African Union Extraordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Buhari goes to Spain a week before the special convention of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), where the party picks its presidential candidate for the election.

During his engagements in Spain, the president will discuss issues of mutual interest to both countries, which will expectedly result in the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding on a wide range of topics geared towards further enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Areas of possible agreements include extradition and transfer of convicted persons, mutual legal assistance, cultural matters, cooperation towards fighting crime and enhancing security, as well as issues affecting dependants of diplomatic staff.

Also on the agenda are cooperation on energy, trade and investment, transportation, public health and sports development.

The statement added, “The President will also be the special guest at an investment forum jointly organised by the Spanish chamber of commerce, the ministry of trade, and the confederation of employers (CEOE) where he will speak to the gathering of top members of the Spanish business community and their Nigerian counterparts on the investment opportunities in Nigeria and ways of expanding the volume of trade as well as further collaborating for the development of the economies of both countries.”