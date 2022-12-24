30.1 C
Abuja

Buhari’s ex-minister, Nwajiuba loses bid to disqualify Tinubu

NewsPolitics and Governance
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File photo: Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed a suit the immediate past Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, filed to stop the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, from contesting the 2023 presidential election.

Delivering judgment on Friday, December 23, Justice Zainab Abubakar held that the suit was statute-barred, having been filed outside the 14 days period prescribed by Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution.

Nwajiuba, a chieftain of the APC and one of the presidential aspirants in the party’s primary conducted to elect its candidate for the 2023 presidential election, failed to show up during the election.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1114/2022, which is now dismissed, Nwajiuba  prayed the court to nullify the nomination of Tinubu as flag-bearer of the party for the impending election.

He contended that the primary election that produced Tinubu was not only marred by manifest irregularities, but was conducted in breach of both the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the Electoral Act.

Justice Abubakar held that the suit, which was filed outside the 14 days allowed by Section 285(9) of the Constitution, had become statute-barred.

Abubakar, who upheld the arguments raised in the preliminary objections of the defence counsel, said her court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

- Advertisement -

Consequently, she dismissed the suit and declined to grant any of the reliefs the plaintiff sought against the defendants, making it the second time the high court would dismiss Nwajiuba’s legal quest to invalidate Tinubu’s nomination.

Nwajiuba had earlier in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/942/2022, which was dismissed by trial Justice Inyang Ekwo on December 15, accused Tinubu of acting in breach of the Electoral Act.

Nwajiuba, in the suit he filed alongside a non-governmental organization under the aegis of the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International, alleged that the primary election that produced Tinubu was fraught with massive vote-buying, insisting that majority of the delegates were bought over with dollars.

To strengthen his allegation, the ex-Minister, who polled only one vote at the primary election held on June 8, included in his proof of evidence a video recording showing the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, decrying that delegates at the APC primary sold their votes.

He also queried Tinubu’s source of income and his educational qualifications, but all were dismissed as lacking in merit by the court.

 

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

2023: Why I shut down Atiku’s campaign office in Port Harcourt – Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, has shut down the Atiku/Okowa campaign office in Port...
Health

Condolences pour in as MAX Air CEO is buried in Katsina

NIGERIANS have continued to commiserate with the family of business mogul Dahiru Barau Mangal...
INEC

Attack on INEC facilities: IG advises electoral body to relocate offices, materials

THE Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...
Media Opportunities

Knight Center offers online course on explanatory journalism

THE Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas, with support from the Knight Foundation, is...
News

We had requested overhead bridge across rail line – husband of Kubwa train accident victim

FATAI Suleiman, husband of Selimota, victim of a fatal train accident which occurred on...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
2023: Why I shut down Atiku’s campaign office in Port Harcourt – Wike

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.