34.2 C
Abuja

CBN debunks reports of Emefiele’s alleged sack

News
Harrison Edeh
Gowdin Emefiele and one of the posters in circulation,
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE head, corporate communications, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Osita Nwanisobi, has described the reported sack of Godwin Emefiele as the apex bank governor by some online blogs as “a mere rumour.” 

Nwanisobi confirmed to The ICIR that the alleged sack was not true.

“I heard the rumour the same way you heard it,” the CBN spokesman said in a WhatsApp message exclusively sent to our correspondent.

The blogs had on the morning of Wednesday 25, 2022 published reports of the alleged sack of Emefiele by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ICIR, however, observed that the blogs could not attribute the sack to any official statement from the Presidency to validate their claim, as they kept mentioning unconfirmed sources.

Presidency sources also confirmed the news as mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the ICIR had earlier reported that the Emefiele had been under intense pressure since he expressed interest to run for the exalted office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

Some senior lawyers had raised concerns about his partisan position, which they said would spell doom for the already fragile nation’s economy.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegoruwa, said, “He is the number one banker in Nigeria, he’s the chairman of the Banker’s Committee, and chairman of the financial regulations body in Nigeria that determines exchange and inflation rates.

“It’s not correct for the governor of the Central Bank to declare partisan interest with the sensitive position he occupies.

“He has done a lot of things wrong, because you shouldn’t judge the position of Emefiele with the constitution alone.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria is like the INEC, and shouldn’t be under the control of any political influence or party.

“Remember, he has the power to remove the managing directors of banks. Imagine Emefiele being a member of the APC or the PDP, and he can use his position to punish or witch hunt any bank’s managing director.

“He’s a lender to other banks in the country and in custody of the foreign exchange.

- Advertisement -

“So how can such a person submit himself to partisan politics?”

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

AIB releases reports on Max Air incident, two others

THE Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), has released three final reports on serious incidents...
News

AEDC to enforce maximum punishment for vandals, confirms conviction of arrested staff

FOLLOWING concerns of frequent vandalisation of power infrastructure, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC)...
News

What CBN’s 13 % lending rate means for dollar speculators, political primaries

THE Tuesday, May 24, 2022 decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary...
Elections

2023: Former Kwara governor’s son emerges SDP guber candidate

By Dare Akogun ABDULHAKEEM Lawal, son of a former governor of Kwara State Mohammed Lawal,...
Education

Colleges of Education lecturers issue warning strike notice to FG over unmet demands

THE Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAIB releases reports on Max Air incident, two others

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.