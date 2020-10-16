CBN denies reports its website was hacked

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has denied its website was breached Friday evening.

There were media reports Friday evening that the website of the apex bank has been hacked in solidarity with the ongoing #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria by a popular international cyber hacking group known as Anonymous.

The group, which is identified as a decentralised international hacktivists is known for its various cyber attacks against several governments, institutions, agencies and corporations, claimed it has hacked several Twitter accounts owned by Nigerian government agencies including the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

NBC also confirmed the development in a disclaimer in the early hours of Friday morning.

But, Osita Nwanisobi, an Assistant Director at the CBN in a statement on Friday evening, said the website was secure.

He urged Nigerians and all its stakeholders to disregard the news, adding that the bank’s website was adequately protected.

“Contrary to claims in the social media alleging that the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (www.cbn.gov.ng) has been breached by malicious persons, we wish to state categorically that our website is secure,” he said.

“We wish to assure the Nigerian public and indeed all our other stakeholders that the CBN website is adequately protected and that there is no cause for alarm.”

The bank advised members of the online community to desist from peddling false news aimed at undermining the integrity of the Central Bank of Nigeria, saying it is “our collective asset.”

The ICIR reported on Thursday, how the official website of the Nigeria Police Force has been infiltrated after the group hacked into its database on Thursday.

Since it started, the #ENDSARS protest which has lasted almost a week has gained international recognition.

Jack Dorsey, founder, and CEO of Twitter tweeted on Wednesday in support of the #EndSARS movement and also shared a link soliciting financial donations for the protest

Meanwhile, Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had on Sunday, in response to the continuous protest to end police excesses and brutality in the country had announced the disbandment of the dreaded police unit.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari had issued a directive, calling for a reform of the Police Force.

However, the protests have continued, with the protesters demanding immediate actions from the government and issuing a five-point demand which includes the release of all persons arrested and justice for victims of police brutality.

Other demands are “setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days), psychological evaluation of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed, and increase in police salary so that they can be adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens.”