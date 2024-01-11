CBN sacks Union, Keystone, Polaris banks’ boards over infractions

Reading time: 1 mins
Banking and Finance
CBN headquarters in Abuja
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dissolved the board and management of Polaris Bank, Union Bank and Keystone Bank for various infractions.

CBN disclosed this in an official statement released Wednesday, January 10, signed by its acting director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Ali.

It read, “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dissolved the Board and Management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank.

“This action became necessary due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h) of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.”

According to CBN, the banks’ infractions vary from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities threatening financial stability.

“The CBN assures the public of the safety and security of depositors’ funds and remains resolute in fulfilling its mandate to uphold a safe, sound, and robust financial system in Nigeria. Our banking system remains strong and resilient,” CBN said.

The ICIR reports that the sack is not unconnected to the recommendation of the special investigator, Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu in July 2023 to probe the activities of the apex bank under embattled former governor Godwin Emefiele.

The special investigator had reportedly accused Emefiele of using his office to acquire banks for himself through proxies.


    In Obazee’s investigative report leaked to the media, he indicted Emefiele for using proxies to acquire Union Bank of Nigeria for Titan Trust Bank Limited and Keystone Bank without any evidence of payment.

    As a result, he recommended that the Federal Government reverse the sale of the banks and take over the management.

    Obazee had summoned the chairman of Titan Trust Bank, Tunde Lemo, and two other bank shareholders to a “follow-up meeting” over the controversial 2022 acquisition of Union Bank of Nigeria. Still, Lemo denied that Emefiele had any interest in the acquisition.

    TitanTrust Bank had, in June 2022, purportedly completed the acquisition of Union Bank in a regulatory filing almost half a year after both parties reached an agreement.

    Ehime ALEX

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.