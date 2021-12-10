30.1 C
Abuja

CDD calls for collaboration in fight against corruption

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

IN COMMEMORATION of the International Anti-Corruption Day, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), a pro-democracy, policy, and research think-tank, says corruption has reached a national emergency status and demands a collaborative strategy involving the government and the citizens.

Director of CDD Idayat Hassan, in a statement, urged the government to further tighten the noose on persons corruptly enriching themselves within the system.

International Anti-corruption Day, approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2003, is marked on December 10 every year, in recognition of the need for immediate action against corruption and the necessity to raise awareness on the role of the [UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC)] in combating and preventing it. The theme for this year is: “Your right, your role: say no to corruption.”

She called on Nigerians to exercise their rights to call for accountability and join the civil society and the media in saying no to corruption.

She noted that this year’s theme had re-emphasised the necessity for a united front against corruption and, in turn, the effective utilisation of the nation’s assets and resources to fight poverty, hunger, and underdevelopment.

“The International Anti-corruption Day is a special opportunity for stock-taking. While the world has made significant strides in the fight against corruption, particularly with improved beneficial ownership disclosure, international synergies between and among anti-corruption agencies, and asset recovery and repatriation, more needs to be done at the domestic level,” she further said.

The CDD said the political leaders must intensify efforts by providing the political will and the legislative support in the fight against the scourge of corruption in Nigeria.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

CDD calls for collaboration in fight against corruption

IN COMMEMORATION of the International Anti-Corruption Day, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD),...
COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccination: FG commences administration of booster shots today

THE Federal Government says that  administration of booster shots to vaccinated persons with either...
Media Opportunities

Trace International seeks entries for 2022 Prize for Investigative Reporting

A non-profit and  anti-bribery organisation, TRACE International, is seeking entries for its 2022 Prize...
National News

Makkah Eye Clinic vs WikkiTimes: Judge chides hospital for failing to appear in court

THE High Court No. 2 in Bauchi State, presided by K. N Hamidu, has...
News

Akinrinade emerges WSCIJ journalist of the year

KUNLE Akinrinade of the Nation newspaper has emerged the Nigerian Investigative Reporter for the 2021 Wole Soyinka...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCOVID-19 vaccination: FG commences administration of booster shots today

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.