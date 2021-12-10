CDD calls for collaboration in fight against corruption

— 1 min read

IN COMMEMORATION of the International Anti-Corruption Day, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), a pro-democracy, policy, and research think-tank, says corruption has reached a national emergency status and demands a collaborative strategy involving the government and the citizens.

Director of CDD Idayat Hassan, in a statement, urged the government to further tighten the noose on persons corruptly enriching themselves within the system.

International Anti-corruption Day, approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2003, is marked on December 10 every year, in recognition of the need for immediate action against corruption and the necessity to raise awareness on the role of the [UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC)] in combating and preventing it. The theme for this year is: “Your right, your role: say no to corruption.”

She called on Nigerians to exercise their rights to call for accountability and join the civil society and the media in saying no to corruption.

She noted that this year’s theme had re-emphasised the necessity for a united front against corruption and, in turn, the effective utilisation of the nation’s assets and resources to fight poverty, hunger, and underdevelopment.

“The International Anti-corruption Day is a special opportunity for stock-taking. While the world has made significant strides in the fight against corruption, particularly with improved beneficial ownership disclosure, international synergies between and among anti-corruption agencies, and asset recovery and repatriation, more needs to be done at the domestic level,” she further said.

The CDD said the political leaders must intensify efforts by providing the political will and the legislative support in the fight against the scourge of corruption in Nigeria.