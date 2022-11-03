Center on Conflict and Development offers student media grants

THE Center on Conflict and Development at Texas A&M University is accepting applications for its annual Student Media Grant Program.

This grant is funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation Chair on Conflict and Development at Texas A&M University.

Grantees can work on a variety of research or extension programs that will allow them to chronicle critical issues being faced by communities such as peace and reconciliation, poverty and food insecurity, forms of violence (gender, school, domestic, political, etc.), and migration/refugee crisis.

Students and recent graduates from universities around the world can apply for grants of up to US$5,000 to tell stories on global issues.

To apply, students can submit a project proposal describing where they plan to travel and the issue they plan to document. Students can use photos, interviews, and other media to document global issues.

The deadline for the submission of the application is November 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.