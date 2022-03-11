29.1 C
Abuja

Centre for Social Justice seeks improved budget on gender issues

Politics and GovernanceHuman Rights
Harrison Edeh
File photo: A cross section of women at an Internally Displaced Camp in Borno State. Photo used for illustrative purposes.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A NON-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has called for improved budget for gender-related issues in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government in order to reduce violence and discrimination against women.

Eze Onyekpere, Lead Partner of the centre, made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the end of a four-day capacity training for representatives of MDAs and some civil society organisations.

Noting that the training was scheduled to coincide within the period of the International Women’s Day, Onyekpere said it has become necessary for government officials in gender-related units to present their budgets in a more convincing way.

He said, “The overall aim and goal of this training is that it’s been quite a while that we’ve been discussing issues of gender-based violence, discrimination against women, but we’ve been discussing not from the stand point of trying to provide practical solutions and practical responses.”

“For every policy and plan you have, you must put down money otherwise it will not be properly implemented. And we discovered that very little resources go to issues around gender discrimination and gender based violence. Even the little resources that comes in, is not properly targeted.”

Commenting on the recent rejection of some gender bills by the National Assembly, Onyekpere said constant push by various women groups would lead to passage of the proposed legislations.

“But you also know that since that few days ago the bill was rejected, you could see women have been demonstrating at the premises of the National Assembly.

- Advertisement -

“From every disappointment or failure, you should learn lesson and that should be a springboard to know that you did not push hard enough for you to push further,” he said.

According to him, greater participation of women in politics would gender-based violence.

“If you are in a political position that may also go with economic resources, you are not likely to be a victim of violence if you have economic power,” he said.

[email protected]
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Human Rights

Centre for Social Justice seeks improved budget on gender issues

A NON-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has called for improved budget...
News

Police beef up security as MC Oluomo, Lagos chapter break away from NURTW

THE Lagos State commissioner of police Abiodun Alabi has directed all area commanders and...
Conflict and Security

NURTW suspends MC Oluomo

THE National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has indefinitely suspended the chairman of...
Business and Economy

Fuel scarcity: Passengers stranded on Lagos-Ibadan train

PASSENGERS have been left stranded on the Lagos-Ibadan train after it ran out of...
Judiciary

How marriage affects the rise of female judges

WOMEN have made significant progress with their entry into all ranks of the Nigerian...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

How the death of Osinbajo’s outrider changed Abuja community

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Tinubu is way sicker than Buhari – Farooq Kperogi

Bullish manufacturers pump billions to tap opportunities in Nigerian economy

Ukraine: Air travel disrupted as Wizz Air, Ryanair, others cancel flights

Adama Adama, owner of Enadama Group, defrauds investor of over N8m, shuts down office

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Despite crisis, Nigerian students queue up for visas to Russia

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice beef up security as MC Oluomo, Lagos chapter break away from NURTW

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.