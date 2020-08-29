Chadwick Boseman: World leaders, Hollywood stars, pay tribute to Boseman, “Black Panther” actor

THE death of Chadwick Boseman, popularly known for his role in the blockbuster marvel superhero film “Black Panther,” has continued to generate generate from across the globe.

Boseman, 43, died of cancer of the colon four years after he was diagnosed of having the terminal disease.

He died at his Los Angeles home in the presence of his wife and family after undergoing countless surgeries and chemotherapy since he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, according to a statement by his publicist Nicki Fioravante.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement on behalf of his family read.

Born in South Carolina, Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first-star turn in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013′s 42 drew attention in Hollywood and made him a star.

He is survived by his wife and a parent and had no children.

His T’challa character in the movie Black Panther which was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War and his Wakanda Forever salute was an instant hit around the world after the release of Black Panther in 2018.

Black Panther, was the first major studio superhero movie featuring a predominantly African American cast, that became one of the highest-grossing films of the year and was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture.

It won three Academy Awards – in the best original score, best costume design and best production design categories.

However, the news of Boseman’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media by prominent figures in arts and civic life.

Jordan Peele, actor and director called Boseman’s death “a crushing blow,” while filmmaker Nia DaCosta tweeted, “I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next.” Issa Rae simply tweeted, “This broke me.” Hollywood actor, Denzel Washington, in a statement, eulogised the illustrious career of Boseman.

“He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman,” he said.

Below are more tributes on Twitter to Boseman.

Joe Biden, US Democratic Presidential nominee in the 2020 US Presidential election tweeted that Boseman’s personality transcended the screens and was an inspiration to our generation.

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Kamala Harris, US Democratic Vice Presidential nominee in the 2020 US Presidential election said she was “heartbroken” by the news of his death.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, television producer described Boseman as “a gentle gifted SOUL.”

What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020

Oby Ezekwesili, Co-Founder of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, also paid tributes to Boseman for his impact on screen. Goodnight #ChadwickBoseman ❤️ You sure were a Real Deal in every sense of it. You were a Deep fella. You gave so much in such short time, so truly “it is never how long but how well”. May our Prince of Peace comfort your family in Jesus name. 💡🙏🏾 https://t.co/NjFTknHX4G — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) August 29, 2020

Mark Ruffalo, who appeared alongside Boseman in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” remembered his co-star as one of the all-time greats.

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Chris Evans, popular Captain America actor called Boseman “a true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create.”