SexForITLetter: Poly Ibadan to probe allegation, invites female student after ICIR’s report

MANAGEMENT of The Polytechnic Ibadan, has indicated interest to investigate the allegation against one of his staff, Adebayo Akande, accused of demanding sex before before a document commonly known among students as Industrial Training (IT) letter can be issued to a female student.

This follows revelations contained in a report published by The ICIR on Monday detailing how Akande asked for sex, in return for the issuance of the said letter.

According to Soladoye Adewole, Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic who contacted The ICIR to verify the report, the management of the institution would not allow the matter to go without being probed.

During a telephone conversation that lasted five minutes and 12 seconds, Adewole said the polytechnic authorities would like to meet with the student in question to further probe the matter and arrest the accused staff.

He asked if the student in question was still in Ibadan, stressing that the school’s Registrar had indicated interest to meet with her as well.

“She also needs to come to us so that at the end of the day we can deal with the person. We are going to handle that (the case) in utmost secrecy and confidentiality,” he said.

Adewole, who identified himself as a trained journalist and former State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) emphasised that it remains the responsibility of the school to protect the students.

“…. I don’t know that girl but my children are likely to be older than her. So if I cannot protect such a child then I should go to hell. If I cannot protect such a girl or any student for that matter, then, I have no business remaining here,” he said.

“The school Registrar “was deeply disturbed when she heard because I forwarded your message to her. She is very angry.”

“Yes, she wants to take up the matter. We want to see the girl and see how we can get more evidence from her. That guy will not remain in service.”