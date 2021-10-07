Chiwetalu Agu was arrested for soliciting support for IPOB – Nigerian Army

— 1min read

This was contained in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations Onyeama Nwachukwu in response to The ICIR’s inquiries about Agu’s arrest.

“Dressed in a very well-known attire of the proscribed group, Chiwetalu Agu was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group,” Nwachukwu said.

Although a viral video of the arrest showed that Agu was being harassed by men of the Nigerian Army, Nwachukwu said “he was not assaulted or subjected to brutalisation.”

Nwachukwu said IPOB remained proscribed by the Nigerian government and any individual or group found to be projecting and advancing its cause or activities was viewed as brazenly challenging the constitutionality of the country.

“More worrisome, was the fact that considering the prevailing security situation of the region, coupled with the ongoing Exercise Golde Dawn , his action could be a tacit endorsement and support for the proscribed group,” the statement read in part.

The Nigeria Army further said that Agu demonstrated “uncharitable disposition to negate peace and security in the region, hence, he is taken into custody for preliminary investigation.”

- Advertisement -

“While the NA would not allow IPOB and its sponsors to hold the region captive and allow the security situation to degenerate, it is instructive to restate that national interest supercedes any parochial consideration.

“Individuals or groups who fan the embers of violence are warned to desist or face the consequences of their actions. The ongoing Exercises are on course and will rid the region of all forms of criminality,” Nwachukwu further said.

There have been frequent clashes between the Nigeria Army and members of the IPOB on the South-East part of the country.

The IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu is currently being held by the Nigerian government over allegations of inciting violence in the South-East.

IPOB’s militant arm Eastern Security Network has been accused of attacking symbols of Nigerian authorities in South-East.

The group has also been accused of killing several security operatives and residents who flout its sit-at-home order.

But the group has denied killing security officers, describing deaths in the region as senseless.

- Advertisement -

The IPOB group seeks to secede from Nigeria and have a sovereign nation that consists of South-East states.