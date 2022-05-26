32 C
Abuja

CIVIC condemns killing of 50 civilians in Rann, Borno State

Conflict and SecurityNews
Mustapha Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) has condemned the killing of over 50 Nigerians in Rann, Borno State, on Sunday May 22.

Terrorists believed to be members of the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) reportedly carried out the killing during an attack on Rann, the headquarters of Kalabalge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Reacting to the development, CIVIC, in a statement signed by Sarem Ugoh, condemned the killing of unarmed civilians.

“We utterly condemn this attack and urge all parties to the conflict, state and non-state armed actors alike, to refrain from targeting and harming civilians. The perpetrators of civilian killings should be held accountable,” the civil society organisation said.

CIVIC noted that civilians have borne the brunt of the insurgency in Borno and other parts of the North-East.

“This attack is only one among many attacks that continue to threaten the lives and livelihoods of civilians in North-East Nigeria.

“Nearly 13 years after the start of the armed insurgency, women, men, and children are still living in fear, fleeing from one location to another and wondering when and where the next attack will be.

- Advertisement -

“Since 2009, Nigeria’s North-East and Borno State in particular have been the center of an armed insurgency. Millions have been displaced and some 350,000 people have died from attacks and the subsequent humanitarian crisis, according to the United Nations.”

Stressing the need to build the confidence of the civilian population, CIVIC urged the Nigerian Army to scale up the patrols in the area.

The statement added that the Nigerian military should also consult civilian communities affected by the recent attack and other incidents about measures that could be taken to strengthen their self-protection strategies.

CIVIC, in the same vein, assured communities in the North-East that it would work towards improving security in the region by providing advice to the army and other security agencies.

“Since 2018, Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) has engaged with communities, the military, and community militias in the North-East to improve the protection of civilians.

“Recognising that civilians are the best agents of their own protection, CIVIC supports civilians to advocate for their protection, including with state and non-state security forces. In parallel, CIVIC provides training and advice to Nigerian security forces to further their efforts to better protect civilian,” the statement added.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health and Environment

UNICEF mourns death of 11 newborns killed by fire in Senegal

THE United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday mourned the loss of 11 newborns...
Banking and Finance

INSIDE STORY: Illegal loan apps ‘victims’ form groups to seek retribution, vow not to repay

By Bankole Abe and Omolola Pedro DEBT collectors for many loan apps in Nigeria exploit...
Health and Environment

SOSUTH to become reference point for organ transplant, open-heart surgery – Tambuwal

SOKOTO State governor Aminu Tambuwal has said the state-run University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH) would...
Elections

Electoral Act: Supreme Court reserves judgment in suit against Section 84(12)

THE Supreme Court has reserved judgment in a suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari...
Conflict and Security

Gunmen kidnap Lebanese engineer in Ondo, kill driver, soldier

A LEBANESE engineer has been kidnapped by gunmen in Owo, the headquarters of Owo...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUNICEF mourns death of 11 newborns killed by fire in Senegal

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.