CORONAVIRUS: 20 patients cured, discharged from Wuhan hospital

TWENTY novel coronavirus patients were discharged from the Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, China on Friday.

Among them were a 67-year-old man surnamed Wan and his wife who had been previously infected with the virus.

According to China Daily, the couple were seen celebrating and taking pictures with a doctor at the hospital.

All the patients released were aged be 15 and 67 while altogether 72 patients have so far been discharged from hospital making it the highest number of treated and discharged cases in Wuhan since the outbreak of the novel virus.

Similarly, Nanjing of East China’s Jiangsu province released its first two novel coronavirus patients on Friday.

The two patients had received treatment at Nanjing Public Health Centre. They tested negative for the virus repeatedly before they were discharged.

So far, five people infected with novel coronavirus have been released from hospitals in Jiangsu province.

The coronavirus has so far resulted in about 10,000 confirmed cases, 213 deaths in China, and about 350,000 estimated cases world-wide.

Leaders of nations have further commended the Chinese government in her efforts to combating the deadly coronavirus.