Court adjourns suit on Biafra referendum till January 2022

— 1 min read

A suit seeking a referendum to determine the secession of people of the South-East has been adjourned to January 20, 2022, for hearing.

This came as a result of the absence of the Presiding Judge Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday because of official engagements.

The ICIR had earlier reported that there was a pending suit before an Abuja Federal High Court compelling the National Assembly to facilitate the exit of Igbos out of Nigeria.

The suit was filed before an Abuja Federal High Court by a group of elders and politicians from the North led by Nastura Shariff, Balarabe Rufa’I, Abdul-Aziz Sulaiman and Aminu Adam.

In the suit, they pleaded that this should be done before the conclusion of the ongoing amendment to the Nigerian Constitution.

The group argued that allowing the Igbos to secede would end violence and destruction in the South-East.

It argued that allowing the secession of the Igbo from Nigeria would prevent the repeat of the 1967 to 1970 civil war that led to wanton destruction of lives and property.

- Advertisement -

They also said this would put an end to the agitations by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide faction led by Chidi Ibeh had already urged the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to accede to the request by the group.

In a statement last week, the group’s Secretary-General Okechukwu Isiguzor accused the group of being sponsored by the Northern Governors Forum against the South-East.

According to him, the action was taken by the northern group to make sure that the South-East did not succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Isiguzoro said the people of the South-East were prepared and open to all options either to remain as part of Nigeria or to break away from the country as it was being requested by the northern part group.