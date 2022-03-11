Court orders Umahi, deputy not to vacate office

— 1 min read

AN Ebonyi State High Court sitting in Abakiliki has issued an interim order for governor Dave Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, to remain in office.

The court, presided by Justice Henry Njoku, granted an ex-parte motion by Umahi’s counsel, Roy Umahi, brought under Rule 3(3) of the High Court Rules, in suit no HAB/13/22.

The court had earlier on February 28 ruled that Umahi and his deputy did not flout any law by defecting to the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi approached the court with the ex-parte motion after an Abuja Federal High Court ordered his removal from office for defecting from the PDP to the APC.

The Abuja Federal High Court presided by Justice Inyang Ekwo had also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept nominations for Umahi and Igwe’s replacement from the PDP and issue them with certificates of return.

However, Umahi and his deputy rejected the judgment of the Abuja Federal High Court, arguing that the Ebonyi State High Court ruling should take precedence.

As a result, they approached the same Ebonyi High Court on Thursday, praying it to declare that its February 28 ruling on their defection to the APC remains valid and as such should have precedence over any other contrary judgment and should be binding on all parties, persons and authorities.

Ruling on the application, Justice Henry Njoku granted the prayers and adjourned the matter to March 16 for hearing of the motion on notice.