Court stops implementation of new electricity tariff

Prepaid meter used to illustrate the report
Harrison EDEH
A Federal High Court in Kano has issued an order restraining the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) from implementing the new electricity tariff for Band A consumers.

The suit marked FHC/KN/CS/144/2024 was filed by Super Sack Company Limited and BBY Sacks Limited.

Others are Mama Sannu Industries Limited, Dala Foods Nigeria Limited, Tofa Textile Limited, and Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria Limited.

Ruling on an ex-parte motion by Abubakar Mahmoud, counsel to the plaintiffs, the presiding judge, Abdullahi Liman, stopped NERC and KEDCO from going ahead with the tariff hike pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

The order also restrained the defendant from intimidating and threatening to disconnect the applicants’ electricity supply for non-acceptance of the new increased tariff.

In April, NERC approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.


     

     

    With the new tariff, customers under the category, who are expected to receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, would begin to pay N225 per kilowatt, starting from April 3 — up from N66.

    Nigerians, including the House of Representatives and other stakeholders, have since criticised the sudden hike, asking NERC to suspend the implementation of the new tariff.

    The ICIR reported that the Northern Elders Forum condemned the tariff, urging Nigerians to reject it.

    “By implementing such exorbitant electricity tariffs, the government is effectively perpetuating a form of economic oppression that will only serve to widen the gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria. It is imperative that this act of exploitation be firmly rejected and not be allowed to stand unchallenged,” the forum said.

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting

