COVID-19: Buhari approves import duty, VAT waivers for critical medical equipment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the waiver of import duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) for critical medical equipment and supplies.

The Presidency said in a series of tweets on Thursday, that the waiver was for a period of six months in the first instance.

According to the tweets, these waivers are the latest of the fiscal policies measures introduced by Nigerian government to combat the economic implications of the Coronavirus disease (COVID19) pandemic, and to support the strengthening of health infrastructure in Nigeria.

Similarly, Buhari directed the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure critical medical equipment and supplies were given expedited clearance at all times.

The President said this should be done in line with the standard operating procedures for the clearance of humanitarian and relief materials.

He noted that the measures to facilitate the importation of some COVID-19 essential medical supplies were in line with the indicative list recommended by the World Customs Organisation and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He added that the list was reviewed by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, as well as the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.