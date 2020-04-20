COVID-19: Ghana lifts lockdown with over 700 active cases

DESPITE the extension of the border closure, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has however lifted the partial lockdown on some parts of the country.

The president in a live broadcast on Sunday night said the ease of restrictions was “in view of our ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons” among others.

The ban on social gatherings of more than 25 persons is also still in place.

Nana Akufo-Addo stressed that “lifting these restrictions does not mean we are letting our guard down.”

“I am demanding even greater adherence to these measures,” he added.

The lockdown has been lifted, but Public gatherings are still banned. Borders and schools remain closed while businesses are allowed to operate observing the measures listed by health authorities to maintain social distancing and a healthy work environment.

Ghana has now done 68,591 Coronavirus tests with 1,042 cases. Drones are been used to transport samples.

The country is also producing its own face masks, gloves, scrubs, gowns, headgears as it intensifies efforts to curb the novel virus.