back to top

Crisis rocks APC as supporters protest Tinubu’s endorsement without Shettima

Reading time: 1 mins
Politics and Governance
Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima acknowledging cheers from supporters during a campaign rally in 2023. Photo source: Premium Times
Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima acknowledging cheers from supporters during a campaign rally in 2023. Photo source: Premium Times
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE North-East stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have protested what appeared as a planned replacement of Vice President Kashim Shetima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate in the 2027 poll.

At a meeting of the party’s stakeholders in the region on Sunday, June 15, the party’s leaders endorsed Tinubu for re-election but was silent about Shettima, a former governor of Borno State.

Protest erupted at the meeting venue, in Gombe State, after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and National Vice Chairman (North-East) Mustapha Salihu endorsed only Tinubu.

Multiple reports claim Ganduje and Salihu were escorted out of the venue by security operatives due to protests from delegates over their failure to endorse Shettima.

The APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Bukar Dalori, who later addressed the gathering, endorsed both Tinubu and Shettima for a second term to douse the tension.


     

     

    Despite his address, the charged atmosphere persisted, and Dalori, too, had to be escorted out of the venue by security operatives.

    An eyewitness, Danburam Danladi, told Punch that the incident highlighted crises brewing within the APC as internal politicking intensifies ahead of the next general elections.

    Recall that Nigerians protested against Tinubu-Shettima’s candidacy in 2023 because both leaders are Muslims.

    Though no major crisis has been reported between the leaders since they assumed office on May 29, 2023, many Nigerians doubt if both politicians will fly the party’s flag in 2027, given that Tinubu had no record of working with a deputy while he led Lagos State as governor, and the need to resolve the imbalance created by the Muslim-Muslim ticket – the first in the country’s history.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement