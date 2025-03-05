Dag Hammarskjöld seeks entries for 2025 Journalism Fellowship

The Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 Journalism Fellowship.

The fellowship would be offering an exclusive opportunity for journalists from developing countries to report from the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

The fellowship is open to professional journalists aged 25 to 35 who are currently working full-time in print, broadcast, or online media in developing nations except Ghana, Namibia, and Kashmir.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to cover the UN General Assembly and engage directly with global policymakers, fostering international understanding through quality journalism.

Applicants are required to demonstrate a strong commitment to international affairs and provide evidence of their work through published news clips. Proficiency in English is mandatory, as all reporting and UN briefings are conducted in the language.

The fellowship covers travel, accommodation, and daily expenses during the reporting period.

The programme, established in 1962 in honour of former UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, aims to promote press freedom and support journalists from the Global South.

The application deadline for the 2025 fellowship is March 30, 2025. Interested journalists can access the application form here