Denrele Edun marks 45th birthday with symbolic self-marriage

NIGERIAN media personality and actor Denrele Edun has marked his 45th birthday in an unusual way by symbolically ‘marrying’ himself, a move he says represents self-love, personal growth and appreciation for his life journey.

The entertainer, known for his bold fashion choices and energetic presence in the entertainment industry, shared a video on X showing himself dressed in a white suit, complete with a veil and bouquet, as part of the birthday celebration.

Explaining the meaning behind the gesture, Denrele said the decision was inspired by his belief that he remains the most important person in his life after decades of overcoming different experiences.

“Till death didn’t do is part. So, I married myself. Ater 45 years of chaos, glitter, survival, reinvention, controversy, resilience, heartbreak & triumph.

“I remain the greatest love story I’ve ever known. Signed, The Bride. The Groom. The HappilyEverAfter. HAPPY 45TH BIRTHDAY,” he wrote.

In another message, the television star reflected on his life since birth and said the symbolic ceremony was dedicated to every stage of his personal and professional journey.

“On June 13, 1981, a star was born. On June 13, 2026, he finally married his magic. I, Denrele, I am the bride and the groom,” he said.

“I am marrying every version of myself that fought to get here. Today, I marry the only person who never left my side: ME!”

He further described the event as a celebration of his resilience and individuality.

“The bride escaped. The legend remained. For years, they discussed the mask. Today, they meet the miracle. The bride was me. The groom was me. The happily-ever-after was mine.”

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The announcement quickly attracted attention online, with many sharing divergent views on the decision.

Born Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, the media figure studied English Language at the University of Lagos. He began his career as a model before becoming a household name in the early 2000s through his work as a television presenter and red-carpet host on Soundcity.

Over the years, Denrele has remained one of the most recognisable personalities in Nigeria’s entertainment scene, earning a reputation for his distinctive style, fearless self-expression and vibrant character.