Driver dies as Makinde’s convoy crashes

A DRIVER reportedly died in a fatal crash involving the convoy of the Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde.

Three other persons sustained various degrees of injury in the accident.

According to The Nation, the accident occurred when the governor was returning to Ibadan from the Saki area of the state on Tuesday, December 6.

He had gone to attend a town hall meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of his second reelection bid in the 2023 general elections.

The driver, identified as Ramon Mustapha, was said to have died on the spot after he was flung out when his vehicle with the code name “Zebra 4” landed after somersaulting several times.

It was gathered that the driver might have been saved had he used his seat belt.

A source who was reportedly in the convoy told the newspaper that the driver’s head was smashed during the accident, leading to his immediate death.

The remains of the driver were later buried at his residence in Amuloko, Ibadan on Wednesday, December 7, according to Islamic rites.

The ICIR made several calls to the governor’s spokesperson, Taiwo Adisa, but they were not answered. He also did not reply to a text message sent to him for comments.