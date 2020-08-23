DSS says IPOB killed two of its personnel in an unprovoked attack

THE Department of State Services (DSS) says two of it operatives were killed on Sunday in Emene, Enugu State by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

There were reports that the IPOB members and some security operatives had Sunday morning clashed during a meeting by the Biafra group within the Community Secondary School, Emene in the state.

Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of the security agency in a statement said the Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team.

The ICIR had earlier contacted the DSS on the incident to confirm the number of casualty but there was no response.

However, in his statement Sunday evening, Afunanya said measures had been put in place to ensure that those involved in the killing of the operatives are promptly apprehended and brought to justice.

The statement read, “the DSS wishes to inform the public that its patrol team was, today, 23rd August, 2020, attacked in Emene, Enugu State by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).”

“The Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team. The Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls.”

“However, all measures have been put in place to ensure that their killers and everyone involved in this dastardly act are promptly apprehended and brought to justice. Consequently, a full-scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident.”

The Nnamdi Kalu led secessionist group was proscribed in 2017 following a court order backed by the Executive Directive issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group has repeatedly accused the Federal Government of excluding the South-East states from benefiting from the nation’s national resources.

“That an order declaring that the activities of the respondent (Indigenous People of Biafra) in any part of Nigeria, especially in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria, amount to acts of terrorism and illegality is granted,” the order reads in part.

“That an order proscribing the existence of the respondent (Indigenous People of Biafra), in any part of Nigeria, especially in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria, either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called and publishing same in the official gazette and two national dailies, is granted.”