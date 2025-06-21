Egypt, South Africa varsities outrank Nigeria in global rankings

NO Nigerian university made it to the top 1,000 in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released on June 19..

Only three of about 300 Nigerian universities, namely University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria,were included in the rankings.

The UI and UNILAG maintained positions within the 1,001–1,200 band, while ABU appeared in the 1,201–1,400 category.

The QS World University Rankings, released annually by Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluate universities using eight key metrics: academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, international student ratio, international research network, graduate employment outcomes, and sustainability.

Despite their longstanding reputations and large graduate output each year, Nigerian universities still lag behind in critical areas like research production, international partnerships, and graduate employability, key factors that significantly impact global university rankings.

In contrast, Egypt topped the list in Africa with 20 universities featured in the 2026 rankings, followed by South Africa with 11, and Tunisia with four.

Ghana and Morocco each had two universities listed, while Kenya, Libya, Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia had one each.