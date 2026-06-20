Ekiti Poll: Elderly, PWDs prioritised across polling units

ELDERLY voters and persons with disabilities (PWDs) received priority at several polling units across Ekiti State on Saturday, June 20, as voting commenced in the state’s governorship election.

The election is being contested by 12 political parties, with over one million registered voters expected to decide whether Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secures a second term or a new governor emerges.

At Polling Unit 003, Okelele, Ikogosi, in Ijero Local Government Area, 80-year-old Wale Olabode was among the early voters at Governor Oyebanji’s polling unit.

Olabode said she had been participating in elections since she was 20 and was among those accorded priority as voting got underway.

At Polling Unit 002, located in front of Olarewaju Compound in Ijero Ward, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development’s (CJID) election observers reported that persons with disabilities were given priority during the voting process, although some elderly voters were seen waiting in line as polling officials attended to voters.

At Polling Unit 004, St. Silas Primary School II, Egboigidi, in Omuo Oke I Ward of Ekiti East Local Government Area, voters comprising youths, elderly men and women gathered early to verify their names and polling unit details before joining the voting process.

Meanwhile, at Polling Unit 004 opposite G.A.B Shopping Mall at Palace Square in Emure Local Government Area, election officials conducted voter orientation shortly before voting commenced.

Community leaders at the polling unit urged residents to remain peaceful throughout the exercise and encouraged polling officers to prioritise pregnant women and elderly voters in line with local practice.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 1,059,360 registered voters are eligible to participate in the election across 2,445 polling units located in 177 wards across the state’s 16 local government areas.

Ahead of the poll, INEC distributed sensitive and non-sensitive election materials to registration area centres and polling units and assured voters of the readiness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Security agencies also deployed personnel across the state, while authorities imposed restrictions on vehicular movement from midnight to 6 p.m. to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Governor Oyebanji, who won the 2022 governorship election with 187,057 votes, is seeking another four-year term against candidates from 11 political parties.

As of the time of filing this report, voting was ongoing in the polling units monitored with election officials attending to voters and priority groups, including the elderly, pregnant women and persons with disabilities.