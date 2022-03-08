35.1 C
Abuja

Electoral Act: Senate president accuses judiciary of interference

News
Bankole Abe
Senate President Ahmed Lawan, a member of the APC. APC senators rejected electronic transmission of election results
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

SENATE President Ahmad Lawan has accused the judiciary of interference in the law-making process after an Abuja Federal High Court barred the National Assembly from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act.

The court gave the order on Monday while ruling on an application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lawan condemned the development while speaking at plenary on Tuesday.

“The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, March 07, 2022, barred President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Senate President from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act 2022.

“The judge, in a ruling on an ex-parte application by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the Electoral Act, having become valid law, could not be altered without following the due process of law.

“I find it very necessary to talk at this point because, with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our governance system is based on the presidential system of government where there is a clear cut separation of powers and exercise of powers,” the Senate president said.

According to Lawan, the judiciary cannot stop the National Assembly from performing its legislative duties.

- Advertisement -

He added, “I believe the members of the National Assembly know their work, know their onions and would do what is right. This is due process; we are not doing anything outside the law. It is within our exclusive right to consider whatever request we receive from Nigerians either from the executive or private member bill.”

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the electoral bill into law on February 25 but pleaded with the lawmakers to consider the outright deletion of Section 84 (12).

The section has to do with the resignation of political appointees before party primaries.

The president, in a letter to the National Assembly, noted that the provision amounted to the disenfranchisement of political appointees.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Electoral Act: Senate president accuses judiciary of interference

SENATE President Ahmad Lawan has accused the judiciary of interference in the law-making process...
News

Court sacks 17 Ebonyi lawmakers over defection to APC

AN Abuja Federal High Court has sacked 17 members of the Ebonyi State House...
Business and Economy

FIRS offers concession to taxpayers with foreign currency tax liabilities

TAXPAYERS and companies who have outstanding foreign currency tax liabilities can now take advantage...
News

Court sacks Umahi as Ebonyi State governor over defection to APC

EBONYI State governor Dave Umahi has been sacked by an Abuja Federal High Court...
News

Amid protests, Reps make U-turn on three rejected gender bills

AMID protests by several women groups over the rejection of gender bills by the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Tinubu: Illnesses associated with shaky hands

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

Why we volunteer to fight in Ukraine

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Opportunities for Nigerian traders as crude, wheat, palm oil prices skyrocket

APC in fresh crisis over position of caretaker chairman

Bamise: Police arrest suspected killer of BRT passenger

Finally, Buhari departs for medicals in London

FG opposes recruitment of Nigerian volunteers as mercenaries in Ukraine

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt sacks 17 Ebonyi lawmakers over defection to APC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.